Jerry F. Hough SEP 7, 2017

Tyson hoped for a job with Hillary and lowered her sights accordingly to what is really a reactionary program.



She seems to have been taken in by the Democratic talking points. We have the most progressive president in domestic policy in the last 50 years and a revolutionary one in foreign policy. He has a combination of the bullying skills of LBJ and the duplicity and drive of FDR. It took him longer than hr expected to kill off Ryancare, but he has now completed it. We are going to have progressive health reform, immigration reform, income and tax reform.



Tyson needs to return to the optimism of her early forties when she was working with Joe Stiglitz. We need her to direct her attention to the kind of ideas she and Joe had then.



Infrastructure is of 5th rate importance. If we are lucky, we will have a 1938 recession in his second term and use an FDR infrastructure program to get out of it. Read more