دونالد ترمب رئيسا تنفيذيا

vivek iyer JUL 26, 2017

Pence is known to be a hostage to his own ill considered and meretricious 'wedge issue' interventions. The guy believes himself to be a true believer or at least, he believes that acting like a 'true believer' is what has got him this far.



Americans didn't vote for a true believer. They voted for a guy who would scare the pants off the Narcissistic Media and Hypocritical Beltway Establishment.



I am a very dark skinned man. I was amazed that a guy named not just 'Obama'- which sounds like 'Osama'- but who also has a Hussein (like Saddam) in his name- got elected. Some of my American friends said 'look, people are desperate. They voted for a 'Negro' Sheriff.' Sadly, people like me ignored what actual Americans from less fortunate parts of that great country were saying. We thought Obama was elected because his colour did not matter. Similarly, we think that Trump was elected because his stupidity and ignorance do not matter.



We are wrong. Obama was expected to be an 'angry black man with a badge'. He was no such thing. Whitest, most Ivy League, President since Woodrow effin' Wilson would be more accurate.



Trump is under attack right now by people whom the People hate. His tweets are an antidote to that other thing- viz. Rose Garden moments.



The guy aint a CEO. He is an owner-occupier of a valuable property. By enforcing local by-laws we prevent him from turning his bully pulpit into the topos of a Walpurgisnacht. That's all that needed. The man has been neutered in his exercise of an office which we don't want neutered.



Yes, poorer Americans will be hurt. But then, Americans don't want to be poor.