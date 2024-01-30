The Politics of Despair

Yes, the politics of cultural pessimism is a real worry, as it always seems to curdle into some sort of fascism (see 'Is 2024 the new 1933?'). I suspect that it has a lot to do with stubborn poverty and inequality, both as cause and consequence. "Scratch a pessimist" said William Beveridge, a key founder of Britain's postwar welfare state and its National Health Service once said, "and you finder very often a defender of privilege." And the Welsh sociologist Raymond Williams who wrote that "To be truly radical is to make hope possible rather than despair convincing."