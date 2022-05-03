Soft Power After Ukraine

I think this is an exaggeration, to put it mildly. Moreover, a lot of what Dr. Nye refers to is "soft power" that is propagating itself within the echo chamber of the Western media environment. The real story here is how most of the world is sitting this one out and refusing to condemn Russia. This is not based on naivete or simply a reflection of the importance of Russia to various countries -though the latter factor certainly plays a role. It is also based on the fact that most of the non-Western world is well-acquainted with Western violence, is well aware of the far worse wars started by the US and its allies (and the false pretenses under which many such wars have been started), and is more sympathetic to the Russian fear of being encircled by NATO than Western actors are. The non-Western world does not trust the West or its media/propaganda complex - with good reason. Also, while there is a lot of sympathy for Ukrainian civilians all around the world, there i is also the question of why this war should attract so much more attention than the many other wars that have happened over the past 20 years. It is not lost on most people that one key difference -besides the fact that Ukrainians are white -is that most of those other wars were started or exacerbated by the West. I think that calculating the "soft power" impact of this war on a global scale is going to be a lot more complicated and require more nuance than Dr. Nye allows.