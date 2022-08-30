Sustainable Development Is a Matter of Market Design

Dear Professor Sheng and Geng, Coming from one of the most metroploitan areas of Asia, your article talks about compassion towards humanity that has been the real spirit of SDGs and more generally UN. I have written a bit on SDGs and I think that the difference between SDGs that are the global goals and commitment to work for human welfare and for example international trade or business studies is cooperation versus competition. For example, under international trade theory dominated by World Bank and IMF or similar international institutions of governance, developing countries should be exporting agri products to the West and buying technology from them to create indigenous supply chains that would provide indigenous solutions for the technology. For example in Pakistan, a telecom company started a product called 'easy paisa' (easy money) that facilitates small financial transactions by the poor. However that is just a exception in larger corporate world in developing countries and that is what you have written also. Secondly, how would you consider the recent farmer protests in the Netherlands. They live in rural Netherlands and their livilihoods depend upon subsidised agriculture sector that furnish the demand locally and within EU market. Like Malaysia's indigenous populations, dutch farmers then have the same status but subsidised agriculture in the Netherlands has distorted regional and international markets.



I have served as Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation and the main problem with innovation is to make a product/technology for example a drone with the same quality that is made in China, the prototype needs to find a consumer market where it would become a viable business proposition to produce indigenous technology. In other words, without consumer markets no technology can be successful or upgraded with only exception of purely defense related technologies. And the world is a large consumer market for all kinds of technologies.



In all this what SDGs represent are the evaluation of the local culture and the indigenous translation for the utility of the technology instead of every one pursuing an all American life style. I think both governments and corporate world has a huge responsibility. Materialism and markets are good but it should all lead to prosperity and progress of the people across urban and rural peripheries. Wealth is more than having money but may be translated into so many precious values that either represent resilience of local communities or corresponds to local culture. Microsoft and Bill Gates has done some of the work by providing computer technologies and soft wares in local languages and so can be done for Web applications. Domestic trade and rightful political representations of local communities is also the key for both the prosperity of the community and progress of the country.



SDGs have the potential to transform humanity for good not in next century but in next ten years.