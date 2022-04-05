Shock Therapy for Neoliberals

Your comments are absolutely correct. Many academics have never worked in free enterprise, which effectively makes them arm-chair-experts. As a maths/physics teacher (academic) turned hotel/restaurant self-managed owner-operator (in Australia) I would argue that Stiglitz would have thrown in the towel after the first fight with drunk customers, or after the armed robbery (with injuries). He would never have won the award for Best 4-Star Hotel after 10 years in business. The risks you take in business, financially and physically have to be rewarded and that only functions with Neoliberalism. Why are most 4 and 5-star hotels in High-taxing Socialist Europe substandard to those in the US and Asia, yet they charge higher rates? Perhaps Stiglitz can explain? Spend one night in low-taxing Singapore and then in Frankfurt or Hamburg. And I would argument that, contrary to propaganda, the healthcare system in Europe is NOT better, having just experienced a litany of mistakes made over 5 years in relation to my late mother’s treatment in hospitals and in old-age-care in Austria (which for those who can afford it in Germany and Austria, is done almost solely at home by hundreds of thousands of underpaid poorly trained „self-employed, self-insured“ Romanian 24h-workers who earn just $60/day). What works very well in Europe is government propaganda. Up until 2020 doctors and hospitals only communicate by fax, not email, due to strict privacy policies (and no Freedom of Information). That alone is Stone-age stuff, and with Corona was exposed as totally inadequate. People like Stiglitz are misguided prophets. Don’t get me started!