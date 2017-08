هذا الشيء المسمى الحلم الأميركي

Marc Laventurier AUG 28, 2017

Sorry Ed, but while you were snoozing in the hammock under your copy of 'Tom Swift Electrifies the Garden of Earthly Delights', villains convinced everyone else that capitalism was about money and power, and that financialization, regulatory capture, unpayable oceans of public and private debt, and the systematic exploitation of the moronic middle incapable of intellectual honesty gave meaning to American life. You snooze, you lose, as they say. Read more