Will the Dollar’s Surge End in Whiplash?

What concerns me in Europe is that Investment Grade Corporate Bond Yields (on 10 year fixed business loans) fell to just 0,5% for about 2 years after the Coronavirus hit (but are now over 3%). I know a business man in the retail industry who bought a bankrupt commercial property in 2021, he borrowed most the money for the purchase, over €8M, and at just 1%pa fixed for 14 years. In my opinion the lender has taken a huge risk. Whereas in America money printing may have pushed stock markets too high, in Europe it probably pushed real estate prices too high. The problem is, if borrowing costs are now triple what they were just one year ago, when it comes to selling commercial assets in Europe going forward, either profits have to rise, or real estate values will fall, because the cost of borrowed money for the next purchaser will be much higher. Lending is the grease the keeps an economy running. In Europe lending will obviously suffer a setback.