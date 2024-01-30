bottilodovico1_iStock Getty Images Plus AI connected iStock / Getty Images Plus

Will 2024 Be the Year of Responsible AI?

 and 

As artificial intelligence becomes ubiquitous, we have an opportunity to harness its power to bring about an equitable, prosperous future. But to achieve this, we must heed the lessons of the digital revolution, maintain the current momentum, and prioritize fairness over corporate profits.

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, DC – The start of 2024 has been marked by a wave of predictions regarding the trajectory of artificial intelligence, ranging from optimistic to cautious. Nevertheless, a clear consensus has emerged: AI is already reshaping human experience. To keep up, humanity must evolve.

For anyone who has lived through the rise of the internet and social media, the AI revolution may evoke a sense of déjà vu – and raise two fundamental questions: Is it possible to maintain the current momentum without repeating the mistakes of the past? And can we create a world in which everyone, including the 2.6 billion people who remain offline, is able to thrive?

Harnessing AI to bring about an equitable and human-centered future requires new, inclusive forms of innovation. But three promising trends offer hope for the year ahead.

