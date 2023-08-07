Europe Must Lead Ukraine’s Reconstruction

I just posted the following comment (below) in the NY Times online section today, Aug. 7th, a response to an "in the field" report on the struggle to "break through" the Russian lines, not going well or quickly. That of course is tied to Prof. Rogoff's view here: not only is the current price tag of rebuilding Ukraine high, given what I say below - the denial of the crucial weapons needed for victory, which I define as pushing Russia back to its 1991 borders with Ukraine - pre 2014 ones - is drving up the price tag every day, which is clearly Russia's intent, Putin having climbed inside Western heads - esp. President Biden's - so that Putin calls the tunes and limits, not the West. Thus bleeding Ukraine both in the flesh and in the infrastructure. If Europe wants to do more militarily or financially, I haven't picked up on the "clues."

Here's what I said:



"Sad but seems much more realistic than most of the conventional commentary "out there." And it broaches the key topic, not the $$$ and weapons that the US and a wee bit from NATO (Germany?) has given Ukraine, but what has been denied, which is crucial to getting through the 20km of triple-layered Russian defenses: not enough tanks or mobile artillery by far, many hundreds if not low thousands of pieces fallen short, long range ATACMS missiles, and now, facing those defensive lines, full air power which NATO would never send its troops into battles like these without...air superiority.

For those who follow these contours, its very painful to watch, esp. the operating tables for the mine damaged and artillery blasted troops.

Of course, rarely mentioned, when the Allies broke through the Normandy defenses in July of 1944, it was with massive concentrated air bombardment on a narrow front that allowed the break-out. I haven't changed my mind since this early June posting, when I concluded things were not going to go well: https://williamrneil.substack.com/p/the-gift-biden-has-given-putin-and...

And of course, Ukraine's struggle to make up for what they have been denied by the US and esp. Germany, is to employ even bolder inventive gambles and tactics deep inside Russian lines - in Ukraine and inside Russia (Moscow) itself. They have no choice, with or without US approval, we have driven them to these tactics.

I saw it all foretold in the Biden-Manchin 'negotiations.'"