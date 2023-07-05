Governing a Post-Western World

Well written and I agree with the main points of this interesting article. But I would "abstract a little bit more"- as an alternative thinker, educated in Philosophy and Social sciences, and trying to build up my "Real Change- approach" with my suggestion and long-term developing, alone, of my suggestion for a new paradigm of science since 1974.

The writer points: "It would be better to have cooperation, but where it is not possible, perhaps the same kind of incentive structures could work in other areas, too." This kind of structure is included in the more abstract, new paradigm with itś - firstly- a new kind of Thinking: not by a Dualistic- Absolutistic way as in the current paradigm, but by "a relativistic way", thus learning to apply Albert Einstein's Relativity theory to the Philosophy too, together with another grand-theoretical approach of Ludwig von Bertalanffy and his System theory.

Thus I came to my new, multi-dimensional approach which is even included in my opinion in this article even if the writer hadn't abstracted his approach further, probably as not a philosopher or alternative thinker?

As I have tried to get this new alternative, axiomatic approach into Sciences, I failed, probably as most academians think by the social way, focused on "Personalities", not as Soul- Mind- focused, as expressed by my new, multi-dimensional view of Human being with new kind of Ontology, Theory of Knowledge, Th. of Science, put forward in my not publicly and democratically discussed new paradigm and expressed in my comments on Social Media such as on Facebook, Twitter, Linked In, etc.



Thus I agree with the writer but would like to present another approach to a new, global structure by building up the Basics by applying the common science and its alternative paradigm. In global politics f.e.: by reforming the UN and its Security Council so that Veto could be lifted away; by creating a new World Currency which could be more fair, especially for developing countries; by my peace suggestions for the Israeli- Palestine long- term conflict, created by the current way of thinking as the writer rightly points (according to me, too), and as an alternative for solving the current crisis in Europe: the Russian, continued invasion of Ukraine: by common, worldwide efforts to develop further the new, more abstract paradigm, which can be seen as a continued work for former generations of both scientists and philosophically minded and progressive thinkers of the world.

During my studies in Social Anthropology, I learned that many economical solutions have negative consequences, such as the "Green Revolution" in agriculture. The same with technological solutions only. Thus our common, global Ecological Crises could- according to me- have a multi-dimensional approach- the economic and technological ways to solve it is not enough, we need a more holistic approach with new thinking, new ethics, plus new applications in all areas- in sciences, technology, values, organization buildings- resulting in the Real Change. Politically focused changes are not enough either, as we can see in the writer's text.



The new axiomatically grounded and philosophical approach is possible, and can only be proved by giving it a democratic possibility: applying it and compare with the current paradigm of science. The current one has already shown and showing that it is lacking both theoretically and in the practical life of economizing, in politics, and in values. And this alternative is not based on naive hopes or political ideologies, but on the theoretical analysis f.e. why the sciences haven't been able to explain those psi- abilities which are facts, and when the computers cannot beat these human abilities, the stating point for my alternative approach.



Yes, we can, but even better.



Sent by Lasse T Laine, Uppsala, Sweden

Philosopher, social scientist, entrepreneur, writer

Vidorg- company builder