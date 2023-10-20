A National Strategy for Poland

With Poles still divided over political and cultural issues after this month’s election, the country needs a national strategy that transcends electoral politics. That means building on its competitive strengths in education and the technology sector, which has become one of the most dynamic in Europe.
WARSAW – As the dust settles after Poland’s parliamentary elections, many are thrilled that a new era is dawning, and many others are wallowing in disappointment. While some see the past eight years of rule by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party as a regrettable blip in our country’s history, others are questioning the very foundations of our democratic system. But regardless of one’s position on the political spectrum, all should be able to agree that Poland needs a coherent national vision and strategy that transcends the shifting tides of politics.
As the Polish founder of a technology company, I view Poland’s opportunities through the eyes of an entrepreneur. Yet as the son of a plumber who attended an ordinary public school, I also see things through the lens of someone who owes his success to Poland. Today, I see a country that needs a strategy for the long haul – not just for the next four or eight years, but for the next 25. That means pursuing policies and investments that will ensure Poland’s continued prosperity and resilience, while also giving everyone an equal opportunity to succeed.
What should this look like? For starters, we should make it a national goal to become one of the world’s ten wealthiest countries (in per capita terms) by 2050. That may sound audacious, but it is achievable. Poland’s GDP per capita has increased tenfold in the last 30 years. The task now is to repeat that history, especially after the recent election, which had the highest voter turnout in our modern history – around 74%, which was 12 percentage points higher than the historic 1989 election that led to the peaceful fall of communism in Poland and Europe. Setting such a goal also has the advantage of transcending political divisions, thus providing a lodestar for every subsequent government.
To continue reading, register now.
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Subscribe
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
Already have an account?
Log in
WARSAW – As the dust settles after Poland’s parliamentary elections, many are thrilled that a new era is dawning, and many others are wallowing in disappointment. While some see the past eight years of rule by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party as a regrettable blip in our country’s history, others are questioning the very foundations of our democratic system. But regardless of one’s position on the political spectrum, all should be able to agree that Poland needs a coherent national vision and strategy that transcends the shifting tides of politics.
As the Polish founder of a technology company, I view Poland’s opportunities through the eyes of an entrepreneur. Yet as the son of a plumber who attended an ordinary public school, I also see things through the lens of someone who owes his success to Poland. Today, I see a country that needs a strategy for the long haul – not just for the next four or eight years, but for the next 25. That means pursuing policies and investments that will ensure Poland’s continued prosperity and resilience, while also giving everyone an equal opportunity to succeed.
What should this look like? For starters, we should make it a national goal to become one of the world’s ten wealthiest countries (in per capita terms) by 2050. That may sound audacious, but it is achievable. Poland’s GDP per capita has increased tenfold in the last 30 years. The task now is to repeat that history, especially after the recent election, which had the highest voter turnout in our modern history – around 74%, which was 12 percentage points higher than the historic 1989 election that led to the peaceful fall of communism in Poland and Europe. Setting such a goal also has the advantage of transcending political divisions, thus providing a lodestar for every subsequent government.
To continue reading, register now.
Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.
Subscribe
As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.
Register
Already have an account? Log in