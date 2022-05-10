Ending the War of Attrition in Ukraine

A negotiated peace? It is strange that in this well argued call for a negotiated peace, Prof. Sacks does not mention the Minsk Agreements already signed in 2014 and 2015, heavily sponsored by France and Germany and signed, critically, by the leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well. The USA was not part of these agreements, perhaps because there was another agenda? (the package of measures already provided for ceasefire, withdrawal of heavy weapons, release of prisoners etc. ... and also constitutional reform in Ukraine, granting self-government for the Donbas). It is shameful and tragic that various parties have since effectively undermined these Minsk agreements, which should be the starting point of all new negotiations, while taking into consideration that in Europe, and particularly in the EU, excessive nationalism is invariably regarded with contempt by the vast majority, and respect and consideration for minorities, particularly linguistic ones, are absolute must.