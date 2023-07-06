Should Rammstein Be Banned?

Dear Professor Ian Buruma,



Rammstein was my favorite Band from Germany. Though I am not obsessed by it or That I would listen to it often. I like few of the songs by Rammstein. I love how audience dance passionately in its live performances. Here I should mention and apologies that I haven't read your article and I tell you why. Just a few days ago, I was reading about Rammstein and there was this news clip that The lead vocalist- most probably- (I am bad at names) has been accused of molesting female fans back stage. Not only that I closed that news, I decided not to watch the song by Rammstein I was planning to watch. And I think my fascination of people dancing in Rammstein concerts, their music and all its magic has just gone. And thereby I would agree what ever you have written because that news couldnt be a PR stint.



Now why would I, Dawood Mamoon, liked Rammstein few days ago.



Some of their songs had awesome music, but I do remember my few days in Keil in 2007 where I was there with some German students to attend some lectures from Nobel laureate Robert Solow. Me and other German students has a lot of fun and we were treated really well by the Keil Institute. So I was walking with one german student I made good friends with and we were talking about German Disco's and music and I said to him I really like one German band and that was Rammstein. I have to admit he looked shocked. He even said its not a good band and we changed the conversation.



I donot speak german. I am a Pakistani Muslim man. In academia we have a lot of patience to understand other point of view. Today I can guess that Rammstein might as well be associated with white supremacist movement that is very masculine in nature. Actually one of my best friend I studied with in Pakistan has the same face and features as the lead vocalist. I guess that is one reason for liking Rammstein though I still think some of the music they play is awesome and different. For me its funny and amazing because the band doesnt consist of pretty faces like Nirvana or what have you and they draw so much attention. I was so disappointed to read that behind the scary avatars of Rammstein there are unethical acts like molesting female fans back stage. I thought they were a bunch of intellectual dudes trying to figure something out with their music.



Unfortunately for me all the magic about Rammstein has gone and well I never have understood the word they speak and if they could made german crowds dance to their music in concerts, I am a mortal coming from a least developed country Pakistan. I could have never understood the big deal about Rammstein anyway.