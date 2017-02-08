vivek iyer FEB 9, 2017

Under what circumstances should we fail to protect people’s privacy? Big Data or no Big Data, there are no circumstances in which we should fail to protect people's privacy.

Similarly we should detect and correct unfairness not for any further purpose but because to do so is good in itself.

Astrology, Phrenology, Graphology etc can produce algorithmic recommendations. Should we not use them prudently, and maintain a rigorous understanding of algorithms’ inner workings and the data that informs their decisions? Of course we should. In fact, 'act prudently' means nothing else than that we do our best to understand the basis of our impulses, how our perceptions and expectations are formulated, and the precise nature of the stochastic fitness landscape such that out actions are Hannan consistent or 'regret minimizing'.



This article has not given a single example of a problem associated with 'Big Data' which does not arise in connection with any algorithmic Decision procedure.

Election pollsters face an anachronistic and silly legal barrier to calling people on mobiles. This is a legal problem not a Big Data problem.

I just searched 'how not to dress for an interview'- it showed mainly White people- and a Steve Bannon lookalike. So what? Which employer would be so crazy as to pick job candidates on the basis of the Google Image page on 'Unprofessional hair styles'? If the Employer has a prejudice against hipster beards or Rasta dreadlocks or combover's like Trump's (or mine come to that) he can screen on that basis. Something of the sort already happens anyway. The barbers shop on every Business School campus is always busiest before Recruitment day.



Black people in the US, in common with people from lower status groups who were economically exploited, have always received harsher sentences. We can separate out offences with low Expected recidivism and change Sentencing policy on that basis. However, this is better done using a Randomized Control Trial. Big Data has no salience.

The same point can be made about 'gaming the system'. That's why Mechanism Design isn't about Big Data.

Privacy violation is an offence whether carried out by a individual criminal or by a computer program. We want to make such violations harder and harder and the I.T industry is ready to meet this demand.



Accountability already exists. It is not the case that there are A.I's who have no legal personality and thus beyond the reach of the law. True author makes reference to cases where a Big Data algorithm may have treated a person unfairly and the Law wasn't able to secure address. But that is a problem with the Law, not Big Data.

To conclude, on the evidence provided by this author, there is no 'Big Risk' specific to 'managing Big Data' whatsoever.

Good to know. But what if there is evidence the author does not mention? Interestingly, Big Data techniques could uncover such evidence. But, our author has chosen not to pursue any such avenue. Pity.