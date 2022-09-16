Europe’s Energy Myopia

This article ignores the elephant in the room, namely Germany’s insistence under Angela Merkel, on leaving Germany the most endangered nation in Europe energy-wise. And she had plenty of warning that this was a huge mistake. Imagine if Merkel had heeded Trump’s warning instead of believing she could control Putin. How much better off would Germany be today? Rather than weakening Germany, Trump

was warning that Merkel was making a foolish mistake. And she was.



Europeans are on their own, the war in Ukraine clearly proves it. What if every European country had followed Germany’s lead? Why should they now pay for Merkel’s mistakes? Voters want their governments to look out for THEIR interests. Not some pie in the sky fantasy. Sometimes reality over-rides fantasy.