The Faith-Based Reaganomics of Liz Truss

Prof Patten, can you do the maths for me? Socialism in Europe: no wealth (apart from inherited real estate for the lucky few) and no one wants to work. Thatcher was hated by the Europeans. She was the first in Europe to make Stock-ownership accessible to everyone and encouraged it. Before that, only politicians (mostly socialists) and their cronies owned stocks, and insider-trading was not illegal. Socialism promised less stress (keep cash, avoid stocks) and more recreation in exchange for higher taxes, but they couldn’t deliver. Today those higher taxes remain and people, especially the young don’t want to work anymore just to pay higher taxes. Germany has today the lowest number of hours worked per year in the world (1350 hrs to over 2200 in Asia). People in Austria don’t want to work more than 30 hrs per wk, so now there’s only 2.6 million all-year full-time employees in Austria and 2.4 million people on pensions. Germans and Austrians today have almost the lowest median household wealth in Europe (Germans $60.000 per person, Greece $55.000). The healthcare and old-age care systems in Austria and Germany are FAR worse than one is led to believe. Over 80% of sick and dying parents are cared for by relatives at home with minimal help from 24hr unqualified Romanian helpers earning just €55 per day (and families can’t even afford that). Five hours waiting times in the hospitals is not uncommon. It will get much worse doctors tell me. No staff, or staff on sick leave, little incentives to work harder. This system has to change and the UK government, ONCE AGAIN is leading the way. At least Liz Truss is trying to right the ship, that is slowly sinking in the EU.