وضع خطط لمواجهة الرئيسة لوبان

APR 19, 2017

Mark Leonard urges EU leaders - ahead of this week's presidential election in France - to entertain the worst-case scenario and not to rely too much on pollsters and sleepwalk into another crisis. However unlikely Marine Le Pen's win may be, it would be wise for EU leaders to make contingency plans and contemplate working with her new government, by responding to her "request to renegotiate the terms of France’s EU membership, and to what extent they should resist her efforts to remove France from the rest of Europe" - like the Eurozone.

Should Le Pen - against the odds - become the next president, she would still end up struggling "to gain a parliamentary majority" in a political system known in France as "cohabitation." Since her Front National isn't a mainstream party and has only 2 out of 577 seats in the parliament, and as it's unlikely that her party will win an outright majority in the June parliamentary election, she would have to deal with a hostile parliament and prime minister. The author urges EU leaders "to form an informal coalition with those elements of the French government" and weather the storm.

It is true that "from the EU’s perspective, a hostile president in France, the country of Jean Monnet, would be far more destructive than Brexit." Monnet ( 1888-1979), political economist and diplomat, is often seen as the main architect of post-war European integration. He, who said that Europe should be built on its crises, had dreamt of a full political union, that came to inspire future leaders in France and Germany - two former enemies in history - to mover closer and realise the European ideal together. Hence, France is strategically vital for the European project.

Dominique Moisi, the French political scientist and writer said "the composed and politically savvy Le Pen may be even more dangerous than the erratic political novice currently occupying the White House." She has distanced herself from her father, Jean-Marie - a Holocaust denier - and launched a "grand strategy, shaped by her ally Florian Philippot, that aims to broaden the Front’s appeal to key groups that previously avoided it, especially civil servants, women, and Catholics."

Reinventing her father's fascist party, Philippot claims that the National Front is “neither left nor right.” Apart from politicking he is also busy laying "the groundwork" for a polity. According to the author, Philippot "is seeking to build a new political elite to serve in a National Front government and help overcome resistance to the party’s agenda from France’s 'deep state.' And he has been exploring what the president can and cannot do – including calling referenda – without permission from parliament."

Howver even if Le Pen were elected, she would still face the daunting task that her predecessors failed in recent decades - economic reforms. She may be be able to get tough on immigrants, but there is no way that she can bring France's economy back on its feet with her nativist and protectionist agenda, and policies like retirement age fixed at 60 and 35-hour week. She ought to know that it will be difficult to tame the rebellious spirit of her fellow citizens and persuade them to brace for hardships and uncertainty.

