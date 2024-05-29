To Protect Democracy, Protect Exiled Journalists

From Russia to South Sudan, rising authoritarianism and threats to press freedom are driving a growing number of journalists to flee their home countries and try to resume their work from abroad. Media organizations in democratic countries have a collective duty to support them.
LONDON – “Foreign agent,” “undesirable,” “extremist.” For thousands of independent journalists trying to live and work in Russia, these words can be life-changing.
In April, Ilya Barabanov, the BBC’s Russian correspondent, was labeled a “foreign agent” by Russia’s justice ministry, effectively barring him from covering many aspects of civic life. Such designations obviously stifle press freedom, and they are often just the beginning. The arrests in April of Konstantin Gabov and Sergey Karelin, both accused of producing content for the YouTube channel of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, show that even being affiliated with a media outlet deemed “extremist” is enough to face imprisonment.
Barabanov has since left Russia, and he is not alone. Under relentless state pressure, independent news outlets across the country are shutting down. More than two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian journalists are finding a new life in exile, with at least 93 media outlets now operating abroad.
