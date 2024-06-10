Economic Shortsightedness Is Jeopardizing Italy’s G7 Ambitions
LONDON – On June 13-15, Italy will host the 50th G7 summit in Fasano. Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government announced an ambitious Africa-centered development plan and invited the leaders of several African countries and the African Union to attend – the largest number of representatives from the continent at a G7 summit since 2017.