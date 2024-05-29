Strict Separation Is Not the Answer for Palestine and Israel

As the bombs continue to fall, and the propaganda war rages, it is hard to imagine any way out of the Israeli-Palestinian tragedy. But that could reflect our failure to imagine two states whose purpose is to bring the two people closer, not to create two apartheid states where there is now one.
ATHENS – Recognizing a Palestinian state is the moral thing to do and the only way to achieve a just peace in the Middle East. To convince the next Israeli government that Palestinians must have full political rights, a fresh wave of countries extending formal recognition – as Spain, Ireland, and Norway have just done – is necessary. But, to prevent this wave from petering out in a puddle of performative symbolism, supporters must emphasize that the Palestinian state can be neither a mirror image of Israel nor a means of strictly separating Jews from Palestinians.
Set aside the sad fact that no Israeli government in sight is willing to discuss a just peace, and that Palestinians have no democratically legitimized leadership to represent them. Let us simply imagine that such a dialogue were about to commence. What principles must it embody to inspire confidence in a just outcome for all – irrespective of ethnicity, religion, and language – from the (Jordan) river to the (Mediterranean) sea?
The reason why a Greater Israel has always been incompatible with justice is that Israel denies its Palestinian citizens – 20% of the total – full equality in order to maintain itself as an exclusionary Jewish (not just Israeli) state. Simply establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel would do nothing to address this.
