India’s Hindu “Emperor” Wants a Third Term

This an extremely partisan article, as expected from a leader of the proven incompetent alliance that dares to call itself INDIA. For example, Modi's 2014 promise to massively accelerate development did NOT collapse, as anyone can verify. Nor did his 2019 promises of strengthening national security. Pakistan for example has been reduced to a whimpering nuisance. Why? Modi bankrupted them by stopping their printing of millions in Indian currency. The members of INDIA on the other hand are nepotistic families with immense corruptly gathered cash to their credit. Anyone interested can research media stories of huge "scams" during UPA rule in 2004-2014. Luckily, thanks to Nehru and Seshan, India is a democracy. You can find out for yourself.



The specifics of Tharoor's fearmongering do not deserve a reply, except that he ought to know that India is not a kingdom. Certainly the voters of India know.