The IMF Is Still Behind the Times on Capital Controls

The Asian Financial Crisis broke out in the late 1990s mainly because

(i) the more precarious corner of the Impossible-Trinity triangle, the combination of fixed exchange rate and no capital control, had been chosen by many Asian countries at that time, and

(ii) the relative lack-of-Eurodollar global financial environment was also prevailing at that period of time.

Given the overheating of both the real and the virtual economies in those Asian countries, once the currencies of those countries also became overvalued, their foreign exchange reserves, which are partly used and sorely needed to defend their currencies' fixed exchange rates, are quickly and massively depleted, and so massive subsequent capital outflows in those countries led to the widespread Asian currency crises as a result.

But, owing to

(a) the commencement of Japan's first QE in March 2001, and the country's subsequent sequence of QEs, the world has been flushed with more and more carry-trade-induced rise in the supply of Eurodollars in the global financial arena ever since,

(b) the commencements and subsequent QE programs enacted by both America and the EU after the Great Recession of 2007-2011, our financial world has also been flushed with ultra-high level of commercial bank reserves and so a much higher amount of Eurodollars circulating in the global money markets, making George-Soros-like profitable speculative attacks on the developing countries' currencies much rarer and more difficult than in the late 1990s.

Which means, until recently, capital control as a means to protect the currency from being speculatively attacked has become less urgent for those countries than before.

But today, given the Fed's persistent and non-trivial interest rate hikes in the coming quarters, and the commencement and persistence of her quantitative tightening, together with the quick and appreciable strengthening of the US dollar against most other currencies, the shortage-of-global-Eurodollar problem has recently re-emerged once again (as shown by the fact that the one-month and two-month US bill rates have even been lower than the latest RRR interest-rate-corridor floor of 0.8% set by the Fed), making the currencies of developing countries much more vulnerable to malicious speculative foreign attacks than before, thereby raising now the importance of re-imposition of capital controls in those potentially affected countries.

