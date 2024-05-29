Preparing Now for the Next Disease X

While COVID-19 marked the world’s first encounter with a “Disease X” scenario, the accelerating pace of climate change and human encroachment on wildlife habitats increase the risk of exposure to deadly pathogens. To improve pandemic preparedness, global policymakers must adopt a more thoughtful and proactive approach.
NAIROBI/BOSTON/WASHINGTON, DC – On December 12, 2019, a group of patients in Wuhan, China, started showing symptoms of an atypical pneumonia-like illness that did not respond well to standard treatments. Ninety days later, with more than 118,000 cases reported in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
While COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions brought the world to a standstill, decision-makers’ response to the evolving crisis, including in high-income countries, betrayed serious information gaps and institutional shortcomings that prevented them from taking decisive action. Thousands, if not millions, of deaths, and much economic devastation, could have been averted.
As early as 2007, researchers at the University of Hong Kong discovered that “horseshoe bats are the natural reservoir for SARS-CoV-like virus” and that “civets are the amplification host.” The authors warned that human-wildlife interactions in farms and wet markets could act as sources and amplification centers for emerging pathogens.
NAIROBI/BOSTON/WASHINGTON, DC – On December 12, 2019, a group of patients in Wuhan, China, started showing symptoms of an atypical pneumonia-like illness that did not respond well to standard treatments. Ninety days later, with more than 118,000 cases reported in 114 countries and 4,291 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
While COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions brought the world to a standstill, decision-makers’ response to the evolving crisis, including in high-income countries, betrayed serious information gaps and institutional shortcomings that prevented them from taking decisive action. Thousands, if not millions, of deaths, and much economic devastation, could have been averted.
As early as 2007, researchers at the University of Hong Kong discovered that “horseshoe bats are the natural reservoir for SARS-CoV-like virus” and that “civets are the amplification host.” The authors warned that human-wildlife interactions in farms and wet markets could act as sources and amplification centers for emerging pathogens.