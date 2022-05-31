The Global Economy in Transition

“unlike fossil fuels, renewables largely do not create external dependencies.”



IMHO, there is room for reviewing the above assumption in the Prof’s argument. Geopolitical throttling and choking that was a high note of the fossil fuel based energy regimen, is a definite possibility in the new energy domain as well.



Key materials, geographically meaningful alliances for gird sharing, affordable technology transfers and especially financing for transformation/ transition are factors that will question the ability of nations to act independently.



In fact, the above weakness in energy transition should be the guiding force for sovereigns to set aside incumbent ideological impasse to save the planet for the future generations.



Dependence should not be a bad word; if we truly believe in sharing the planet equitably.