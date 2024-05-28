The Global Implications of Georgia’s Political Crisis

Borrowing from the Kremlin’s playbook, Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia’s de facto ruler, is seeking to eliminate foreign-funded NGOs, suppress independent media, and eradicate the political opposition. His determination to establish an authoritarian regime reflects his harmony of interests with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
TBILISI – As the West’s political leaders become increasingly preoccupied with the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, they risk losing their geopolitical influence in a small but strategically significant Black Sea country: Georgia.
On April 29, in one of his rare public appearances, Bidzina Ivanishvili – the founder and de facto leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party and a reclusive billionaire – accused the United States and the European Union of being a Western “global war party” and meddling in Georgia’s internal affairs.
Taking a page from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s playbook, Ivanishvili vowed to reintroduce a law on “foreign agents,” which would label organizations receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad as being under foreign influence. The Kremlin-style law would allow the government to eliminate NGOs working for democracy and the rule of law, suppress independent media, and eradicate the opposition. Given this, the conclusion of Ivanishvili’s speech, in which he promised EU accession, sounded like an Orwellian joke.
