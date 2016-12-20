Does the French Socialist Primary Matter?

CAMBRIDGE – Seven candidates are standing in the 2017 French Socialist Party presidential primary, which includes the Socialist Party and a number of smaller pro-government Green parties, formally known as the “Popular Alliance.” But one can be forgiven for not recognizing many of them. And three recognizable names will not be on the ballot this January: François Hollande, Emmanuel Macron, and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
Hollande is only the second president since the birth of the Fifth Republic in 1958 not to seek a second term. The other was Georges Pompidou, who died in office in 1974. Hollande is also the third president to have served only one term. The others were Valéry Giscard D’Estaing in the 1970s and Hollande’s immediate predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy. The fact that the two most recent presidents have not lasted indicates how difficult governing France has become.
Hollande’s decision not to run again should have surprised no one: with a 4% approval rating, he would have faced a humiliating defeat in the election’s first round. While his presidency has been widely criticized, it also had significant achievements: legalizing gay marriage, making France a party to the Paris climate agreement, and restoring some balance to social-welfare spending. And although government debt has continued to rise, the unemployment rate is starting to fall – though too late for Hollande to benefit.
Hollande’s biggest flaw was that he could not incarnate the presidency: he simply did not look or sound particularly presidential. His shrill voice lacked the gravitas associated with the office, and he seemed statesmanlike only in situations that naturally created that image for him, such as the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris and, more controversially, France’s intervention in Mali in 2013.
Since those occasions, Hollande has been embroiled in a damaging debate about revoking French terrorists’ citizenship; and he committed a serious PR blunder by candidly commenting on the French political scene for a book by two Le Monde journalists, appropriately titled A President Shouldn’t Say That. He has also faced street protests for attempting to reform the labor market – a politically hazardous move that has taken down many previous French governments.
Since Hollande dropped out of the running, Macron, his centrist former economy minister, has been urged to run in the Socialist primary, now that he can do so without betraying the president under whom he served. But he has consistently ruled it out, and launched an independent bid for the presidency in November, most likely with an eye toward the long term. Having openly predicted that the left will lose the 2017 election, he is cutting his ties to Hollande’s government so that he can position himself as the left’s savior in the 2022 presidential race.
Like Macron, Mélenchon is also standing for the presidency outside of the Socialist fold. In recent years, the far-left, anti-austerity, and anti-Europe former Socialist minister has cornered what is left of the Communist Party and united the various other anti-capitalist parties behind him.
Thus, the contest will most likely be between Manuel Valls – who was Hollande’s prime minister until he resigned earlier this month – and Arnaud Montebourg, Valls’s former minister for “national recovery.” Valls is currently leading in first-round polls, but the two candidates will be running neck and neck in the primary’s second round.
If Valls wins, Macron will come under renewed pressure, because he is the other major representative of the Socialists’ “social-liberal” wing – although Valls is much more authoritarian than Macron on “Republican” issues such as secularism and national security. If Montebourg prevails, however, the political squeeze will be on Mélenchon, because Montebourg represents the more conventional left: he notably quit Valls’s government in 2014 because it was pursuing austerity and supply-side policies, rather than the Keynesian fiscal stimulus he advocated.
The Socialist primary’s outcome will matter only insofar as it exposes the split within the party between those who favor a traditional statist approach and those who advocate more market-friendly alternatives. In pursuing the latter, Hollande’s presidency marked a rupture in Socialist politics; the party never explicitly endorsed this new trajectory, and many on the French left now resent Hollande for what they see as a betrayal of their principles.
With French politics divided between the left, right, and far right, a split within any bloc almost guarantees that bloc’s exclusion from the second round of next year’s presidential election. Notwithstanding the left’s calls for unity, the Socialist primary will not bring people together. Moreover, the Socialists have not helped themselves by excluding – with the claim that primaries are not an “open bar” – three candidates from smaller parties that had already run a primary to select their own leaders.
With at least two candidates already running on the left, the outcome of the Socialist primary is irrelevant to national politics. The second round of the presidential election will be between the Republican Party’s François Fillon and the far-right National Front’s Marine Le Pen.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (4)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented David Olsen
It doesn't really matter how squeaky his voice is. What mattered was he was elected to stand up for the people who voted for him and he didn't.
He embraced austerity, caved to the Germans, enabled the bullying of the Greeks and never tried to explain to the French people that the Euro is the source of their problems. A 5 year waste of space so good riddance. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Ahead of next year's presidential election, France's ruling Socialist Party is holding its primary in January 2017. Hugo Drochon says its outcome "will matter only insofar as it exposes the split within the party between those who favor a traditional statist approach and those who advocate more market-friendly alternatives." The disarray comes at a moment when France remains under a state of emergency, still facing a major terrorist threat. But the fractured party is under pressure to unite its warring factions against the right's François Fillon and Marine Le Pen from the eurosceptic Front National.
François Hollande has decided not to seek a second term - the second president in France's modern history since Georges Pompidou, who died in office in 1974 - due to his record low approval ratings. He is also the third one-term president since the birth of the Fifth Republic in 1958. Valéry Giscard D'Estaing served between 1974-1981. Jacques Chirac (1995-2007) was the last president who served the seven-year-term and the first to serve the five-year-term. His successor and Hollande's predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy came to office in 2007 and didn't win the re-election in 2012. The tenures of the last two presidents also reflect "how difficult governing France has become."
The author says Hollande, despite 4% approval rating, can still boast "significant achievements: legalizing gay marriage, making France a party to the Paris climate agreement, and restoring some balance to social-welfare spending." Although "the unemployment rate is starting to fall," it's too little too late to boost Hollande's popularity. He is being accused of lacking authority and coherence, flip-flopping on policy decisions from tax increases to pro-business reform, failing to kickstart the sluggish economy and failing to protect France from a series of devastating terrorist attacks. Critics say he is unable to control the government, and his bid for re-election is doomed to fail. Of the seven candidates from the left who run in the primary, some are less known.
Emmanuel Macron, Hollande's former economy minister, has been encouraged to run in the primary. He is free to do so without betraying Hollande. But he has completely broken ranks - launching his own independent, centrist, outsider bid. Observers believe he is more focused on the 2022 presidential elation, as he "openly predicted that the left will lose" in 2017. The "far-left, anti-austerity, and anti-Europe former Socialist minister," Jean-Luc Mélenchon won the backing of the French Communist party, and set to draw votes away from the Socialists.
The author says two of Hollande's former ministers will likely be candidates who run "neck and neck in the primary's second round" - Manuel Valls was prime minister until he resigned earlier this month, and Arnaud Montebourg was Valls’s former minister for “national recovery.” Valls, once Hollande’s most loyal ally, tried to block him from running again. Convinced that Hollande's public image was an insurmountable problem that risked wrecking the party, Valls said he was preparing to run himself. The ambitious Montebourg, who is fiercely critical of Hollande’s pro-business stance, had urged the president not to run again.
According to the author, if Valls wins, Macron will come under renewed pressure, because he is the other major representative of the Socialists’ “social-liberal” wing – although Valls is much more authoritarian than Macron on “Republican” issues such as secularism and national security. If Montebourg prevails, however, the political squeeze will be on Mélenchon, because Montebourg represents the more conventional left: he notably quit Valls’s government in 2014 because it was pursuing austerity and supply-side policies, rather than the Keynesian fiscal stimulus he advocated."
Indeed, the Socialists are well advised to stick together, because any division within their party will certainly prevent the bloc from coming into the second round of the presidential election. Still, their "calls for unity" may not unite the Party. They blame Hollande for breaking the principles of Socialist politics, by being business-friendly. Perhaps Macron may be right - "the left will lose." Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The Road sign says 'No Left Turns Ahead'
Makes no odds, France still has a 20% economic disadvantage vis a vis Germany and attempts to deal with that will have Le Artistes de la Rue out in force burning stuff Read more
Comment Commented M M
The left in France and elsewhere, including in the US are finished. Their leadership distanced themselves so far away from the electorate in the last 8 years which made this gap now unbridgeable. The French unemployment is done because most of the French people have migrated either to the UK, Canada or Italy and elsewhere and not for any other reason. The same applies to the Greeks, Spaniards, Cypriots, etc... Read more
