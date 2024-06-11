The Real Winners of the European Election

After months of hand-wringing about the potential for radical right-wing parties to sweep to power in this year's European Parliament elections and fundamentally change EU policymaking, the illiberal revolution didn't happen. While some far-right parties made gains, liberal centrists will remain in the driver's seat.
WARSAW – The way to defeat the populist far right, it seems, is to oppose it tooth and nail. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk can attest to that. Since ousting Poland’s populist Law and Justice (PiS) party from power last fall, he has been uncompromising in opposing the anti-democratic illiberalism that it represents. And in the European Parliament election, his Civic Coalition (KO) had the best performance of all major mainstream parties in the EU, securing a surprising 37.1% of the vote.
WARSAW – The way to defeat the populist far right, it seems, is to oppose it tooth and nail. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk can attest to that. Since ousting Poland’s populist Law and Justice (PiS) party from power last fall, he has been uncompromising in opposing the anti-democratic illiberalism that it represents. And in the European Parliament election, his Civic Coalition (KO) had the best performance of all major mainstream parties in the EU, securing a surprising 37.1% of the vote.