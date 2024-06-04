No Quiet for Europe on the Eastern Front

Anxious about the credibility of existing security guarantees, Poland and the Baltic countries are not only rearming, but also devoting considerable resources to building up their border fortifications. But it will take years for these efforts to bear fruit, which means that supporting Ukraine must remain the top priority.
WARSAW – There is a saying in Poland that, “No one will die for Gdansk.” No matter what kind of security guarantees Poland gets from Western countries, most Poles believe that we will still have to fend for ourselves. After all, when the Nazis invaded in 1939, Poland had security guarantees from Great Britain and France, yet neither country came to its aid (though they did formally declare war on the Third Reich).
