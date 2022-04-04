The End of the “Global Savings Glut”?

Russia's simply dictating the transaction of her natural gas (and possibly other resources as well) with the European Union solely in rubles in the near future isn't enough.

She has to

(i) force the EU countries to accept rubles when Russia is importing goods and services from the EU, and

(ii) develop and deepen her own ruble-denominated treasury market in her country, so that the rubles held by the EU from now on has a good store of value, and so will return back to Russia to finance both the deficit (and military) spending and the BOP deficits of Russia year-in and year-out.

---

Money, especially an international currency, not only serves as a unit of account or a medium of exchange, but also as a store of value and a standard for deferred payment.

This is just Money and Banking 101.

