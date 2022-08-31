Why Can’t We All Be Rich?

In the 20th century markets did produce rapid economic progress, but this "creative destruction" relied on agressive competition (not least between entrepreneurs from different countries in Europe, and separate states in USA). But consolidation has increasingly resulted in a handful of large Global players dominating each industry, with little incentive to disrupt the market. For evidence consider plthat average profit margins in USA climbed to 14% in Q2 this year - the highest since 1940. Yet most of this profit is paid back to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, rather than being reinvested in new products or supply chain to improve productivity.



A second problem emerging from Globalisation is local "jobless" growth. 20th century industrialisation led to greater demand for workers in each country/state. This pushed up factory wages and created growing deand for processed food and manufactured goods. But the emergence of Global supply chains in the last 30 years has taken factory jobs with high productivity away from local communities, leaving only low paid service sector jobs.



Interestingly, Basic Income could help adress both of these failings in the Global capitalist economy. Firstly UBI sustains household incomes within communities regardless of employment, and so sustains the market demand for goods and services. Secondly. because UBI acts as a wage subsidy it could create a new wave of community cooperatives, small business startups, and social enterprise, capable of competing with Global supply chains using locally produced food, goods, and even services like entertainment. A thriving base of community enterprise, supported by UBI, could restore competition against international corporations with much higher overheads and environmental footprints.