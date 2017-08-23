发自纽约——十年前的这个月份，全世界都瞥见了经济危机的第一个明确信号，并眼看着这场危机在随后那年全面爆发成一场自1930年代大萧条以来尚未遭遇过的经济灾难。全球金融体系在2008年近乎崩溃后触发的大幅衰退几乎让每个人都猝不及防，包括那些原本被认为最有能力去预见其降临的专家。
2008年11月，也就是在美国投资银行雷曼兄弟宣告破产不到两个月后，伊丽莎白二世女王访问了伦敦政治经济学院并面有愠色地提出了她那个著名的问题：“为何竟然没人留意到这一点？”
在过去十年中，人们为此提供了一系列答案，要么指责那些专家过于傲慢，要么说他们是同谋又或是被高估了。同时整个状况又很糟糕，就业和资产负债表双双陷入萎缩。甚至自危机开始以来女皇个人名下的财富都已经蒸发了2500万英镑（合3210万美元）——当然人家的财产基数本来就很高。
时至今日，以危机后这十年的眼光来看，我们可以为女王的问题给出个更好的答案。但是，我们首先应该更广泛地考虑经济学家和金融专家在当今世界所面临的挑战——那些无论是当代经济学说的批评者还是捍卫者都还不甚了解的挑战。
第一个问题是，对于某些类型的经济现象——比如经济衰退，股市崩盘或汇率波动——在逻辑上是没有人能提前准确预测到的。当然这并不意味着没人有能力去预见一场崩溃，而是你没法提前判定一个人具备这种能力。因为倘若有人有这样的名声，他们的预测就会成为某种自为因果的预言：如果他们预测股市即将崩盘，于是所有人都开始抛售股票，结果就产生了预测的结果。
关于专家的第二个问题源于这样一个事实，即专家们都不太喜欢透露他们究竟知道或者不知道什么。大多数人喜欢炫耀他们的专业知识，也许因此会夸大了其所涵盖的领域。
当然这并不是要否定专家的价值。例如当年我担任印度政府顾问时他们决定出售一些3G通讯频段。其中一些顾问认为，政府应该采用经过专业设计的拍卖流程——在这个领域经济学家具有类似工程师的专业知识——而不是以预先确定的价格出售资产。印度的政治领导人采纳了这一建议，结果官员们原本定价70亿美元频段最后拍出了惊人的150亿美元高价。
但是也存在许多经济学家知识非常不到位且存在极大限制条件的领域，而且这些领域可能尚未被完全理解。这可能是因为决策者选择性地忽略；但也可能是因为经济学家自己并没有去表明风险。
这种风险在一个科学技术进步不断带领我们进入未知领域的世界上显得尤为严重。为应对这些进步所必须做出的决策——那些与世界的本质或我们自己所创造的事物相关的进步——需要尽可能准确的信息。
当今法律和政策展现出了越来越多的复杂性。人们现在已经习惯于签署一些太长太晦涩以至于签署者都不知道自己最终会面对什么后果的合同（这也是引发美国次贷危机的主要因素，而这一危机又助长了全球经济危机以及随后的大衰退）。同样，当前中央银行所实施的干预手段往往也是那些受影响程度最严重的人们知之甚少的。
结果就是我们越来越依赖专家，但专家们可能不但会利用他们的技术专长来解决未来的挑战，还可能拿来服务于自身的利益。
这是一个古老的问题。在十七世纪，经济学家和投资者威廉·佩蒂爵士（Sir William Petty）领受了一个任务：去爱尔兰丈量大片（其中大部分闲置）的军队土地。他很好地完成了这项任务，应用了一些极具独创性的方法，只是他最后将丈量过的相当一部分土地划到了自己名下。
随着世界的复杂性——以及对专业知识的依赖——日益增加，这个“佩蒂问题”可能会变得更严重，也无助于为专家博得普通百姓的好感。而世界上许多地区，从美国到印度，都面临着不断激增的右翼民粹主义情绪，而这种思潮至少在一定程度上是源于对专家的不信任，因为民众觉得他们都是在打自己的小算盘。
我们或许没法立刻搞明白佩蒂问题该如何解决，但我们必须承认它的存在——并认识到它与世界大部分地区本已严重且不断恶化的不平等密切相关。此外，我们必须通过规限最富有和最贫穷者之间的差距来解决不平等问题。比如说，如果一位首席执行官不可能赚取超过其企业普通员工收入一定倍数的收入，那么他花在损公肥私这件事上的精力也会有所限制。
当然，为高管薪酬设定上限作为打击不平等状况的手段来说有点生硬。但那种更为细致精妙的政策制定 ——通常基于企业可以被信任或引导去进行自我规管的错误假设——已经失败了。如今也是时候去采取某些所有人都能理解的措施了。
Comment Commented Jose araujo
The governance problems that pre-dated the crash, still exist.
Nothing was done to improve corporate governance and solve the agency problem that was at the heart of the crisis.
The data actually point on the other direction, the governance problem has only got worst... Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Inequality in the world is a symptom of how economic theory and its application have diverged. Adam Smith's market doctrine is based on supply and demand. The underlying axiom is country X produces good X and is bought by currency X belonging to country X. If country Y wanted good X it has to change its currency Y into currency X to buy good X. That is why a Euro cannot directly buy goods from the US until it is changed into a US dollar hence Exchange Rate. But for Africa, Latin America, Asia that is not the case as seen in the London Metal Exchange. Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth on the LME that handles most of the world's non ferrous metals only allows the US dollar, the Sterling pound, the Japanese Yen, the Euro to buy Africa's, Latin America's, Asia's mineral wealth adding that wealth to the US dollar and the LME accepted Currencies. In 2015 the Chinese reminibi was added to the list while African, Latin America, and Asian currencies minus China and Japan are banned in this so called age of free markets and trade liberalisation. Trade liberalisation and free markets for whom? Do such policies follow the tenets of the market doctrine or corrupt it? It adds Africa's, Latin America's, and Asia's wealth in value terms to the US dollar. Another issue is the IMF fixed cross rate system. The cross-rates appear day in and day out, in value terms, in many national currencies. This implies that national money markets have the same money market currency liquidity and trade volumes to produce the same cross rates as observed between Britain and the United State of America. On the February 16th 2017 the Indian Rupee traded at INR0.01495 per US$1, while the Sterling pound was at INR0.01199 per £1, giving a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Japanese Yen on the same date stood at JPY¥0.008782 per US$1 and JPY¥0.007033 per £1 giving a cross rate of 1.24. The Canadian dollar also on the same day had CAD$0.76569 per US$1 and CAD$0.61420 per £1 to give 1.24 as it's IMF fixed cross rate. The Chinese Yuan against the US dollar stood at CNY¥0.145541 per US$1, and CNY¥0.116789 per £1, on the same day to give a IMF cross rate of 1.24. The Mexican Pesos, Brazilian Real, South African Rand, on the same day like all currencies across the world had 1.24 as the IMF cross rate fixed on the US dollar and Sterling pound.
The reality on the ground is that Zambia, Britain, Canada, India, Japan, China, Mexico nor the EU has the same level and volume of trade to give credibility to the IMF fixed cross-rates. In fact, the demand of the Euro or the Zambian Kwacha, Euro against the US dollar and the British Sterling pound and other African, Asian, Latin American currencies in relation to trade, within their money markets, gives exchange rates that are outside the IMF fixed cross-rate system. There is no competition here with IMF fixed cross rates. It must be noted that IMF MD Mr. M. Gutt at his Harvard University address on the 13th February 1948 noted that the indirect exchange rate of the US dollar to the Sterling pound was £1 per US$2.6 as US$1 equalled 600 Lire and £1 equalled 1,560 Lire, while the direct Sterling pound-US dollar rate stood at £1 per US$4. American found it cheaper buying British goods via Italy. The IMF ruled in favour of Britain as if Italy's money markets had the same inflows as London's money marketThe picture that emerges, in a free floating cross rate system for example, may see Country Z having trade surplus with Country J as it uses Yen to convert into Country Z’s currency the Kwachas to buy copper. This creates an exchange rate of ¥1,000 per K1 as Country J uses her Yen to purchase Kwachas, Country Z’s national currency. Country Z buys very little from Country J in relation to what Country Z exports to Country J. To this, Country J uses the purchased Country Z’s Kwachas to buy copper, against which Country Z accumulates Yen in its market as the Fund as noted in Article I of the Fund Agreement is, “to assist in the establishment of a [multilateral] system of payments in respect of current transactions between nations.” Although the exchange rate in Country Z for the US dollar, based on Country Z’s market liquidity may be K8 per US dollar, in Country J it may well be ¥200 per US dollar as Country J trades more with the United States than Country Z.
If a citizen in Country Z wanted to import an iphone from the United States pegged at US$500, it would be cheaper to buy the iphone via Country J, but this would in turn affect market liquidities in both Country Z and Country J money markets and hence exchange rates as exchange arbitrage operations occur. The US$500 iphone in Country Z in Kwacha terms based on its K8 per US dollar rate would cost K4,000, but through Country J the cost of the iphone would be ¥100,000 at ¥200 per US dollar, being through Country Z’s Kwacha/Yen exchange rate at ¥1,000 per K1 be worth K100, which is equal in US dollars based on Country Z’s US dollar/Kwacha exchange rate at US$12.50. At US$12.50 per iphone the United States would be on an equal footing to deal with another country called China with its cheap exports unless China’s cross-rates are lower in the countries China/United States/Country Z’s exchange rate configurations.
It would then be a question of quality and finding the best value in currency arbitrage operations.
The United States would still get its US$500 disregardless of the value step up or step down and the problem of external disequilibrium is addressed provided each country settled its exports in its national currencies. Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
Some thing economists have yet to understand. A calender year does not make an economic unit. The underlying axiom to statistical data is counting systems. Figures may count in hexadecimal (base 16), or Vigesimal (base 20) or Hexavigesimal (base 26) or Pentasexagesimal (base 65) or may change from one base system to another but are all expressed expressed in a decimal system. Take time a second is broken into hundreds, sixty seconds make a minute it's not 100 seconds. 60 minutes make an hour and 24 hours a day. A set of figures may be counting in binary but expressed in decimal systems will appear to rise much faster, but if it is counting in hexadecimal system but expressed in decimal it will appear to rise much slower. Therefore the true nature of statistical behaviour is identifying the counting system with specific counting or "time" frames in relation to other time frames to determine its exact behaviour. Even famous physicist Albert Einstein (1879-1955) in 1926 in a letter to Max Born (1882-1970) when he talked of the statistical nature of quantum physics said, "is certainly imposing. But an inner voice tells me that it is not yet the real thing. The theory says a lot, but it does not bring us closer to the secret of the Old One. I at any rate am convinced that He does not throw dice, (Clark)."
Therefore it is not surprising in that reading financial and economic statistics, especially when they exhibit a behaviour that humans fail to interpret the hieroglyphics, creates a crisis. The crisis has always been a problem associated with the mathematical laws inherent in heterogeneous numerical systems against human built equations functioning in a homogenous numerical system being used to interpret them as not being good enough to understand the higher statistical laws needed to as Descartes said, "perceive all things at once."
Read more
Comment Commented David Punabantu
It applies to inequality of data is not interpreted as correctly but has preconceived human notions. We assume the economic mechine is perfect, but do we really understand the underlying properties to economic systems? Take the velocity of money. In the past it was around four. Naturally board meetings fell on every quarter. But in one study this changed to 17 and from the experiences that calender year saw many firms collapse. What happened was what had to be done in a calender year had to be done in 21 days. So if board meetings occurred every 90 days their decisions were null and avoid as events overrun the decisions and in effect materialised as bad management. Another example is the great belief that printing money creates inflation. Hence global policy towards this was no printing under market reforms. What interlinked the velocity of the economy was government's budget against the finite resource of an economy. Any tax above 8 percent starts recycling the budget within a calender year. So in one year an economy went through 17 budgets as government collected spent, recollected, re-spent and recollected in a cyclical pattern until it exhausted all the value in the economy. Then at that point stokes happened as people demand a year's wage as a month's pay- a crisis. The bottom line is printing still occurred except it was government recycling the budget rather than the physical printing of cash. Keyesian economics continued. It is from this that inequalities with a system may be inherent as economists are not mathematicans and understand little about mathematical systems. It is this that breeds inequalities as a divergences occur between theory and practice. As Albert Einstein said we are not interested in the objects of experience but how these ideas are interconnected between themselves to arrive at truth-axions. Thus how is inequality and equal connected to each other and of those connections are true, they should be able to move from inequality to equality or from one time from to another without losing any of their characteristics. Therefore when you see the basic laws of supply and demand what are the underlying axioms taken for granted that are inherent in the system to make it function equally and fairly. Are the laws applied to all economic systems present? Or are exceptions made hence creating inequalities? Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
And how does this apply to inequality? Read more
