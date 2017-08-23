5

专家与不平等

发自纽约——十年前的这个月份，全世界都瞥见了经济危机的第一个明确信号，并眼看着这场危机在随后那年全面爆发成一场自1930年代大萧条以来尚未遭遇过的经济灾难。全球金融体系在2008年近乎崩溃后触发的大幅衰退几乎让每个人都猝不及防，包括那些原本被认为最有能力去预见其降临的专家。

2008年11月，也就是在美国投资银行雷曼兄弟宣告破产不到两个月后，伊丽莎白二世女王访问了伦敦政治经济学院并面有愠色地提出了她那个著名的问题：“为何竟然没人留意到这一点？”

在过去十年中，人们为此提供了一系列答案，要么指责那些专家过于傲慢，要么说他们是同谋又或是被高估了。同时整个状况又很糟糕，就业和资产负债表双双陷入萎缩。甚至自危机开始以来女皇个人名下的财富都已经蒸发了2500万英镑（合3210万美元）——当然人家的财产基数本来就很高。

时至今日，以危机后这十年的眼光来看，我们可以为女王的问题给出个更好的答案。但是，我们首先应该更广泛地考虑经济学家和金融专家在当今世界所面临的挑战——那些无论是当代经济学说的批评者还是捍卫者都还不甚了解的挑战。

第一个问题是，对于某些类型的经济现象——比如经济衰退，股市崩盘或汇率波动——在逻辑上是没有人能提前准确预测到的。当然这并不意味着没人有能力去预见一场崩溃，而是你没法提前判定一个人具备这种能力。因为倘若有人有这样的名声，他们的预测就会成为某种自为因果的预言：如果他们预测股市即将崩盘，于是所有人都开始抛售股票，结果就产生了预测的结果。

关于专家的第二个问题源于这样一个事实，即专家们都不太喜欢透露他们究竟知道或者不知道什么。大多数人喜欢炫耀他们的专业知识，也许因此会夸大了其所涵盖的领域。

当然这并不是要否定专家的价值。例如当年我担任印度政府顾问时他们决定出售一些3G通讯频段。其中一些顾问认为，政府应该采用经过专业设计的拍卖流程——在这个领域经济学家具有类似工程师的专业知识——而不是以预先确定的价格出售资产。印度的政治领导人采纳了这一建议，结果官员们原本定价70亿美元频段最后拍出了惊人的150亿美元高价。

但是也存在许多经济学家知识非常不到位且存在极大限制条件的领域，而且这些领域可能尚未被完全理解。这可能是因为决策者选择性地忽略；但也可能是因为经济学家自己并没有去表明风险。

这种风险在一个科学技术进步不断带领我们进入未知领域的世界上显得尤为严重。为应对这些进步所必须做出的决策——那些与世界的本质或我们自己所创造的事物相关的进步——需要尽可能准确的信息。

当今法律和政策展现出了越来越多的复杂性。人们现在已经习惯于签署一些太长太晦涩以至于签署者都不知道自己最终会面对什么后果的合同（这也是引发美国次贷危机的主要因素，而这一危机又助长了全球经济危机以及随后的大衰退）。同样，当前中央银行所实施的干预手段往往也是那些受影响程度最严重的人们知之甚少的。

结果就是我们越来越依赖专家，但专家们可能不但会利用他们的技术专长来解决未来的挑战，还可能拿来服务于自身的利益。

这是一个古老的问题。在十七世纪，经济学家和投资者威廉·佩蒂爵士（Sir William Petty）领受了一个任务：去爱尔兰丈量大片（其中大部分闲置）的军队土地。他很好地完成了这项任务，应用了一些极具独创性的方法，只是他最后将丈量过的相当一部分土地划到了自己名下。

随着世界的复杂性——以及对专业知识的依赖——日益增加，这个“佩蒂问题”可能会变得更严重，也无助于为专家博得普通百姓的好感。而世界上许多地区，从美国到印度，都面临着不断激增的右翼民粹主义情绪，而这种思潮至少在一定程度上是源于对专家的不信任，因为民众觉得他们都是在打自己的小算盘。

我们或许没法立刻搞明白佩蒂问题该如何解决，但我们必须承认它的存在——并认识到它与世界大部分地区本已严重且不断恶化的不平等密切相关。此外，我们必须通过规限最富有和最贫穷者之间的差距来解决不平等问题。比如说，如果一位首席执行官不可能赚取超过其企业普通员工收入一定倍数的收入，那么他花在损公肥私这件事上的精力也会有所限制。

当然，为高管薪酬设定上限作为打击不平等状况的手段来说有点生硬。但那种更为细致精妙的政策制定 ——通常基于企业可以被信任或引导去进行自我规管的错误假设——已经失败了。如今也是时候去采取某些所有人都能理解的措施了。