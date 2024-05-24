Divestment from Israel Will Not Bring Peace

Universities selling off their holdings in Israeli companies – the main demand of student protests across the United States – would not achieve the desired result in Gaza. Instead, it would weaken the US higher education system precisely when it needs to be strengthened.
WASHINGTON, DC – The October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas has rightly generated enormous sympathy for the people of Israel, especially given Jews’ history of persecution, culminating in the Holocaust. But the plight of civilians in Gaza since the attack is horrifying as well. Both sides need to support an immediate cessation of hostilities, followed by good-faith efforts to address the underlying issues.
That result will not be achieved by universities divesting from Israel – the main demand of student protests across the United States. Instead, divestment would significantly reduce endowment returns, which universities spend on financial aid and research activities. Equally important, divestment would undermine a university’s raison d’être: to seek truth. While staff and students can take political positions and demonstrate peacefully, universities should remain apolitical.
Rather than furthering their cause if they had persuaded universities to divest from Israel, student protesters undoubtedly would have caused harm to the institutions educating them. Universities enable discussion and debate about contentious issues, but doing so requires institutional neutrality. Siding with the protesters would have curtailed freedom of speech on campus.
