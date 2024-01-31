Do Israelis and Palestinians Inhabit the Same World?

Show paragraph

The role of different perceptions is surely an underrated factor in the emergence and progress of conflicts and its importance is only giong to grow in times of increasing bubble formation and polarization. Nonetheless, I would abstain from using the term "Umwelt" for different perceptions as it translates to environment in German. To seperate the term "Umwelt" from its significance for reality could cancel all environmental activism as illusory in the German-speaking area. I would rather use the term "Wirklichkeit" as it was coined by Paul Watzlawik.