The Right Way to Regulate AI

New technologies often have unintended consequences that are difficult to reverse, which is likely to be true of artificial intelligence as well. But rather than pausing AI development, we should engage in more small-scale experiments to identify potential harms when it is still possible to limit their damage.
TORONTO – The arrival of new technologies tends to stoke widespread anxiety, most commonly about automation and displacement of human workers. The Luddites at the beginning of the industrial age are perhaps the most frequently cited example of this technophobia, but such worries have emerged periodically ever since.
The perceived threat of artificial intelligence, however, seems greater compared to past technological breakthroughs. People are worried not simply about human replacement, but about the possibility of human extinction. Lately, technologists have been asking each other, “What’s your p(doom)?” (one’s estimate of the probability that AI destroys humanity). The answer can vary depending on the day. But the exact number selected on the scale of zero to 100 matters less than the underlying question: How pessimistic are you about AI?
In March 2023, more than 1,000 tech researchers and executives signed what came to be known as the “pause” letter. They called on all AI labs to pause for at least six months “the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4.” The signatories ranged from AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio to economist Daron Acemoglu and tech billionaire Elon Musk. It’s a group that ought not to be ignored, but, as far as I can tell, they were. There was no discernable pause, although it is worth noting that, at the time of writing, no AI system significantly more powerful than ChatGPT-4 has been released.
