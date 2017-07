Nicolas Cornejo JUL 4, 2017

" In Argentina, President Mauricio Macri, who ousted the Peronist-populist Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, remains popular despite an inevitable economic adjustment and slow growth."

1. The economic adjustment wasn't inevitable, desirable or any other ables. It is the typical austerity that fails in every country, every time.

2. "Slow growth". Well, that is true, only if slow and zero are synonyms. Because there hasn't been any growth.

Read more