Will 2024 Be the New 1933?

What is the Rational Conclusion?



America is Capitalist but Not a Democracy:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/11TVUzGgbrzIYYiDDu2PqP9GYOqByed_j/view?usp=drive_link



I’m going to spend the next three days in Hell to attempt a “Benjamin Franklin Close” on whether we should choose Donald Trump or Joseph Biden for our President on November 5th.



Benjamin Franklin, a minister of the US to Europe during the US Revolutionary War, used this method to decide on which side he was on in the complex set of issues between Europe and America of those times. For any issue, he wrote down all the reasons for supporting one side of the issue in the left column of the paper and all the reasons for supporting the other side of the issue in the right column.



Note that a positive for the first side of an issued or a negative for the second side would fit into the left-hand column, and a negative for the first side or a positive for the second side would fit in the right-hand column. (Some pros and cons could balance and nullify one another in the two columns, similar to a “Balance of Power” that would lead towards a Stalemate).



Franklin then added up the number of items in the two columns and whichever contained the highest number of positives + anti-negatives was the decision he made as to which side of the issue he would support.



Note that the upcoming US Presidential Election in November is undecided, and what we Americans feel now could change by the time we actually vote in November (or a few days before that if we vote by mail).



There are pros and cons for both Trump and Biden in this “Benjamin Franklin Close”. Considerations include a “WOT’s UP” Analysis (Weaknesses, Opportunities, Strengths and Weaknesses) of America and our adversaries AND the subjective opinion polls among the US voting public on the numbers of voters favoring either the Biden or Trump Agendas.





The Whole Pill:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10cdIsLHRgvZJb7bivuc-rx2MEzm6twjq/view?usp=drive_link