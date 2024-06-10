The Suffocation of Mexico’s Democracy
With the landslide victory of Claudia Sheinbaum, the protégé of outgoing president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s democracy is at risk. The ruling Morena party looks likely to approve AMLO’s proposed package of constitutional reforms, which would all but eliminate the separation of powers, before Sheinbaum even takes office.
MEXICO CITY – The result of Mexico’s presidential election came as a surprise to many in the country – not because Claudia Sheinbaum won, but because she secured 60% of the vote. In Congress, her Morena party and its allies will have an absolute majority. But while the vote itself may seem like a triumph of democracy, the election’s outcome represents a major step backward.