Is China Too Old to Get Rich?

While policymakers and economists believe that the Chinese economy will achieve high-income status within the next two years, its ongoing slowdown and aging population make this highly unlikely. To avoid losing momentum, China must raise household disposable incomes and tackle its demographic crisis.
MADISON, WISCONSIN – In March, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious economic growth target of 5% for 2024. In a subsequent commentary, former World Bank chief economist Justin Yifu Linendorsed the government’s target, predicting that China’s economy will grow at an average annual rate of 5-6% over the coming decade before slowing to 3-4% between 2036 and 2050. Lin also suggested that China could achieve high-income status in 2026, if not 2025. Given China’s bleak demographic outlook, this seems highly unlikely.
Lin notes that 26 countries had less than half of the United States’ GDP per capita when their populations began to age. He argues that since these countries continued to improve their economies after this point, China can, too. The WHO defines the start of an economy’s aging phase as the point where the share of those aged 65 and older exceeds 7% – a demographic milestone China reached in 1998. By 2023, the share of Chinese people over 65 increased to 15.4%. Historically, no country has managed to achieve 4% growth in the subsequent 12 years after the elderly made up 15% of the population. The average growth rate for high-income countries during this period is just 1.8%.
An aging population affects production, consumption, entrepreneurship, and innovation, eroding economic dynamism. As the median age and the share of people aged 65 and older increase, GDP growth slows. Consequently, Lin’s prediction that China will achieve an annual growth rate of 5-6% between 2024 and 2035 is as improbable as an 80-year-old winning a marathon.
MADISON, WISCONSIN – In March, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced an ambitious economic growth target of 5% for 2024. In a subsequent commentary, former World Bank chief economist Justin Yifu Linendorsed the government’s target, predicting that China’s economy will grow at an average annual rate of 5-6% over the coming decade before slowing to 3-4% between 2036 and 2050. Lin also suggested that China could achieve high-income status in 2026, if not 2025. Given China’s bleak demographic outlook, this seems highly unlikely.
Lin notes that 26 countries had less than half of the United States’ GDP per capita when their populations began to age. He argues that since these countries continued to improve their economies after this point, China can, too. The WHO defines the start of an economy’s aging phase as the point where the share of those aged 65 and older exceeds 7% – a demographic milestone China reached in 1998. By 2023, the share of Chinese people over 65 increased to 15.4%. Historically, no country has managed to achieve 4% growth in the subsequent 12 years after the elderly made up 15% of the population. The average growth rate for high-income countries during this period is just 1.8%.
An aging population affects production, consumption, entrepreneurship, and innovation, eroding economic dynamism. As the median age and the share of people aged 65 and older increase, GDP growth slows. Consequently, Lin’s prediction that China will achieve an annual growth rate of 5-6% between 2024 and 2035 is as improbable as an 80-year-old winning a marathon.