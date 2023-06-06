Can Democracy Survive the Polycrisis?

A Russian defeat in Ukraine, and a lessening of Sino-American tensions, may create room for world leaders to confront the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and climate change, both of which threaten to destroy our civilization. But for the world’s democracies, there is only a narrow and winding path that leads to this outcome.
NEW YORK – We are living in troubled times. Too much is happening too fast. People are confused. The Columbia University economic historian Adam Tooze has, indeed, popularized a word for it. He calls it a “polycrisis.”
The polycrisis has many sources. In my opinion the main source of the polycrisis afflicting the world today is artificial intelligence. Climate change comes second, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine qualifies as the third. The list is much longer but I’ll focus on these three. That should help reduce the confusion.
Artificial Intelligence
AI shocked the world when Microsoft made ChatGPT freely available to the public through an associated company called OpenAI. That was in November 2022. ChatGPT posed an existential threat to Google’s business model. Google went into overdrive to release a competing product as soon as possible.
