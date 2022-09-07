The Italian Right Is Coming

A splendid article which touches on a very delicate subject. The rise of the unorthodox parties in Italy is not unreasonable since the orthodox ones have long since given up the losing battle with a huge reality: Italy before the end of competitive devaluations signalled by the currency "snake" and then the Euro, had the fastest growing economy in Western Europe. This growth was a conundrum for classical economists, particularly as the strongest growth occurred consistently during periods when there was no functioning government in Rome (I remember the CFO of Montedison presenting me with this conclusion in graphical form at a Chemical Industry forum, much like the GIEC presentations on Climate Change do these days.)



Today, after decades of orthodoxy, effective government, "ricevuti fiscali" and the Euro, growth has been relegated to the history books, banks are held together by unrecoverable corporate and public debt, and innovation has fled to other climes, with the migration of underpaid engineers.



It seems sometimes that "too big to fail" is the current EU orthodoxy about Italy, a concept untested by markets, and defendable only to the extent that political management obeys the fundamental rule of ignoring the elephant in the sitting room.... Of course today Italy's debt levels, which used to be unchallenged in their proportion of GDP, are being approached also by others, including France...