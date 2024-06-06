Is Biden Self-Destructing?

The new US tariffs President Joe Biden's administration has imposed on imports from China will not create jobs in America, support green technologies, or promote human rights. Adopted in a fit of panic, all they will do is help him lose this year's election to Donald Trump, adding to growing fears about the future of democracy.
PRINCETON – Globally, democracies appear fragile and on the defensive. Comparisons with the 1970s and the interwar period abound. In the United States, Donald Trump’s strong showing in recent polls has triggered another wave of fear about authoritarian nationalism. To many of those who closely followed the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections, his lead in the key swing states is downright alarming.
