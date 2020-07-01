A 100-day Agenda to Reunite America

After four years of a president who has deliberately tried to divide Americans, the United States can and must find common purpose to address its many challenges. Assuming voters have had enough of Donald Trump, the next US president can take several early steps to achieve this goal.

JACKSON HOLE – Four years ago, US President Donald Trump looked out at America – and the American people – and saw nothing but carnage. He saw hopelessness and despair, then delivered more of it.

What any normal person looking at America would see today is courage – breathtaking, almost unimaginable courage: the courage of nurses and doctors fighting an insidious, invisible enemy; the courage of young and old, black and white demanding equal treatment by the law and before the law; the courage of the men and women in our military, our FBI, and our intelligence services defending our nation with the devotion they have always shown, even under a president who takes the word of Russia’s Vladimir Putin over theirs. Here is the very best of America, and Trump is blind to it.

For a nation looking for hope four years ago, our elected president offered only contempt. Contempt for our institutions. Contempt for our democracy and the idea that opposition is not treason. Contempt even for the norms of civil behavior.

For four years we have had a president who offered only mendacity, rage, division, and intimidation. Intimidation of his opponents, of course, but also intimidation of anyone (businesses, philanthropies, even church leaders) who dared to disagree with him.

After four years of a president deliberately trying to divide the house that is America, we can and must heal our divisions. Our divisions of race. Our divisions of inequality. Our divisions of want and fear.

After four years of presidential sneering at our friends around the world by a leader offering praise to and even “falling in love” with our deadliest enemies, we can and must restore our alliances and our global leadership so as to make all Americans stronger and safer. We can and must restore trust in America.

Subscribe to Project Syndicate Subscribe to Project Syndicate Enjoy unlimited access to the ideas and opinions of the world's leading thinkers, including weekly long reads, book reviews, and interviews; The Year Ahead annual print magazine; the complete PS archive; and more – all for less than $2 a week. Subscribe Now

After four years of a president inciting hate and rage and fanning racial animosity, our house can and must and will be reunited. It will stand once again as a beacon to the world.

This is a moment that demands an Abraham Lincoln or a Franklin D. Roosevelt because we face challenges on a scale equal to those they faced. But the truth is that Lincoln and FDR succeeded because their audacity was answered by the American people with an equal audacity, an equal boldness, an equal belief in America. So, next January 20, we can follow their example and address our society’s deepest wrongs and most glaring needs with an equal boldness, an equal audacity.

The Lincoln Project has laid out the choice before us in the starkest terms imaginable: America or Trump. And this is not overheated election-year rhetoric – our nation is in genuine crisis. Hundreds of thousands of our friends and family are suffering or dying. One-quarter of our jobs have evaporated. Citizens have massed for protests in over 140 US cities, fueling public discord around the world. Our institutions are being vandalized from within in ways that the Founding Fathers could never have contemplated.

Beyond our borders, pity and bewilderment have replaced admiration as the feelings most commonly expressed about our country. The only thing Americans can agree on is that we are on the wrong course.

In this disorienting fog, finding clarity about how things might improve is no easy task. Finding the words and the vision to reunite us may be harder. But found they must be, despite all the distortions of social media.

That monumental task will fall to Joe Biden. As November 3 approaches, it will soon be time for him to speak above the din and articulate the steps he would take in his first 100 days as president to restore our nation to itself, and to its true leadership role in the world.

Here are some ideas: