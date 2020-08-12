Peaceful Protests and Polish Bullets in Belarus

After showing relative restraint on the night of Belarus's fraudulent presidential election, police and security forces have now started going on the offensive against opposition protestors. And, despite EU sanctions against the regime, they are using ammunition supplied by a Polish company.

MINSK – Monday evening’s peaceful protest in Minsk was scheduled for 7 p.m. on Victory Square, around the Minsk Hero City Obelisk. But police had blocked off the area, so demonstrators followed the opposition’s contingency plan and gathered around the main metro stations instead. At around 10 p.m., the police moved in to suppress the protests, and rumors began circulating that they were escalating the violence of their response.

A barricade was constructed near the Riga shopping center, where about 5,000 demonstrators gathered. Initially, there was no police presence here, and the protest was characteristically peaceful. Occupants of cars and buses in a long traffic jam expressed solidarity with the people in the street. The white-red-white flags of the opposition were everywhere, and people chanted “Zhyve Belarus!” (“Long live Belarus!”). There was no aggression or hooliganism to be found.

It was here that I heard about the main events unfolding at Pushkinskaya metro station, far from the city center. I walked two or three kilometers in that direction, and then flagged down a car for a ride. For me, this is the best way to get around Minsk these days – once you tell the driver that you are a journalist from Poland, he or she will take you anywhere.

In the event, I managed to make it to the front of the demonstration, where people formed a line facing off against serried ranks of security forces. The police presence had changed since the previous night, when the demonstrations were launched following the announcement of President Alexander Lukashenko’s fraudulent election “victory.” The police had traded in their shields and batons for long-barreled guns; behind them was a convoy of armored vehicles.

For a while, the police fired only intermittently and at distinct targets like a nearby bus stop, most likely using blanks. But the acoustics of the square, which is lined by tall buildings, amplified the shots’ sound and intimidating effect. As on the previous night, the intent was apparently to scare people out of the square. But this time, it seemed that more and more ambulances kept showing up.

After about an hour, the riot police suddenly moved against the demonstrators. Until then, they had stuck to launching flash grenades and moving around in a compact formation to occupy more of the square. But suddenly, the police charged into the crowd, firing their weapons and chasing fleeing demonstrators. Given the tight, enclosed area, it wasn’t hard to catch people, and it was all too easy to induce panic and create a dangerous stampede.

I joined others running from the square and managed to find shelter in the apartment of two young women whom I had met outside. We watched the events unfold from a fourth-story window. Muzzle flashes were constant and seemingly everywhere.

After the mass of protesters in the main square had been whittled down, riot policemen started patrolling the adjacent apartment buildings shooting at individual people. I saw them hit a motorcyclist and then capture a young girl, whom they quickly released. We heard the sound of more ambulances arriving.

It was clear that the security services were no longer interested in simply controlling areas designated for protests. The intent now was to beat, injure, and intimidate the demonstrators into submission. The state’s behavior had ceased to be merely defensive. After the crowd was dispersed, the police continued to search the neighborhood, shooting at and detaining individual demonstrators they encountered. They were obviously trying to make an example of people. The point was to threaten the public: You’re all sitting ducks – quack at your peril.

If we had been able to go back and look around the square on Monday night, we would have found countless shell casings. By morning, they had been mostly cleared away. But I still found a few, including a number of ONS-2000 blank rounds produced by the Polish company FAM Pionki.

How is this possible? A brutal dictator who has ruled for 26 years, and whose regime has been sanctioned by the European Union, is firing on his own people using ammunition from Poland, an EU member state.

Both Belarusians and foreign journalists have been hit with projectiles manufactured in my country. This requires an immediate official response from the Polish authorities. Poland is now facing international embarrassment and risks being completely discredited in the eyes of their next door neighbors, the Belarusians. Even as the Polish president and foreign minister issue lofty statements in the protesters’ defense, the carnage I witnessed on the streets of Minsk tells a different story: “Made in Poland.”