The Rule of Law Under Fire

The post-1945 international order is not perfect, not least because it remains dominated by its leaders and architects: Europe and, especially, the United States. But one should not underestimate the value of a global system that both rests on and perpetuates liberal values, particularly the rule of law.
MADRID – It has been an eventful year, to put it mildly. In fact, the world has endured so much war, disruption, tension, and uncertainty that we are left to wonder whether the rules-based global order, which has guided international relations since World War II, will survive for much longer.
The post-war international order is not perfect, not least because it remains dominated by its leaders and architects: Europe and, especially, the United States. But one should not underestimate the value of a global system that both rests on and perpetuates liberal values, particularly the rule of law. And that system now appears to be in danger, as these values are attacked, undermined, and eroded.
According to the United Nations, the rule of law demands that every person, institution, and entity, “including the state itself,” is accountable to laws that are “publicly promulgated, equally enforced,” “independently adjudicated,” and “consistent with international human-rights norms and standards.” But three main forces are increasingly preventing this standard from being met.
