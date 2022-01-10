Argentina's COVID Miracle

I do completely agree. As an Argentinean to read such an amazing tale when the inflation is over 50% and the local coin depreciation makes me mad. The biggest multinational companies left, there is a lack of offer in goods, taxation is 21% in any goods and a plus to buy other coins (ex: when trying to buy dollars to save money before the inflation burns your local coin savings). My personal thinking was that the only investing shelter for the locals was real state since prices are still dollarized. Now the prices in real estate are down 30% meaning that people own less even investing in bricks, there is no way to save us from the crazy times we are going through. Is so obvious how Stiglitz wants to save his career because one of his students is now Argentina's economic secretary but he thinks that we don't remember that the guy was supported by Peronism and is an old political militant of that fascist party. Over this, I believe that is time to ask our academics around the world. WHAT KIND OF LEADERS ARE YOU RAISING? They lie without care, they know it and they continue doing it only to keep some importance in their little bubble. Common sense is something they use only when is about their businesses.