America’s Broken Civic Bargain

Great Article Professor Delong. Though my subscription to Project Syndicate expired a month ago and I cannot access your article here. However, you so kindly have provided the text of this article in your substack blog but my financial woes have prevented me to be a paid subscriber and thereby I cannot comment on it there. However I can comment here. It does sound complicated but that is not important.



You have just written something that I really believe in. I have written in many expressions what you have just said in your review. We are passengers of the same boat and its not sinking if we want to.



Somewhere if you have read my articles that review your work, I have said that I am a liberal and I was never like that always. But its complicated. I had to work my mind a hell lot to become a liberal and adherent of human rights. BUt few things were there always. For example I was always a feminist. I had this inclination towards religion and I was patriotic. It is like the definition of Woke Movement that I checked from Chat GPT recently. It has a very wide definition.



Woke is anyone who adheres to human rights, green environment, rights of color and ethnicity other than yours, feminist, advocate of Gay and Transexual rights. I think Elon Musk would fit in most of the definitions but he is against changing sexual orientation of children based on some kind of a assessment. And only because of this he is getting a hell lot of heat from liberals.



Similarly I had the inclination of a liberal. It started out with believing in sexual freedom and believe me you all young men tend to believe in sexual freedom and by that I mean sleeping with as many partners as they please. And ofcourse that never happens because this fantasy is never facilitated by women. It has been like that since ancient times. That is why the old and traditional societies have institution of marriage. Then ofcourse even Silvester Stallone would tell his daughter that the boy she is interested in would meet Rambo if he doesnt tidy up himself. Ofcourse men are sensitive about their mothers, sisters and daughters. One cannot have his cake and eat it too.



Do I sound like very conservative. But wait. Yes , I want my daughters to choose what ever they like once they are adults. I can live with that. I have no problem with Gay men or women or transexuals.



Most of the Pakistanis dont have a problem but it becomes a problem in politics. That is something different than you suggest that Republicans are by choice have been in opposition to everything liberal want with their country.



Can you believe there are still flat earth believers. Then believing in ancient codes of conduct are mostly an outcome of convenience. But what is this convenience and how can we define it.



I thought about it a bit and I came to the conclusion that it is convenience of thinking. It is a stop gap measure to life in general. It is like let others do the thinking and us enjoy a glass of beer.



But that can be translated as some people indeed have low IQ. Though I disagree. One of the main cities of Pakistan, Punjab is named Faisalabad, and there people speak cockney Punjabi. They have simplified every expression there can be in a language and it sounds very crude. And amazingly all world class comedians belong to this very city. For them anything and even the most complicated expression can be a joke including religion. Yes I agree, not many from the city are astronaut material or would be hired by big tech. But they are surviving with class despite most living in poverty. They enjoy the language and expressions they have created that challenges human imagination to its best. Yes most wont be professors. For them serious punjabi and Urdu language would try to teach them manners and take away the liberal art their expressions have and make them decent citizens.



Well can you tell where I am going with this. Liberals take things very seriously about all the rights and stuff to suggest every one matters. For them Republicans are a joke to rationality and logic. But there is something inherently more complicated going on.



I suggest you go and have some sessions with a Flat Earth believer and you would know he has rather simplified his life and thereby he is only concerned with enjoying life with minimum knowledge.



Being a Republican is a choice. But there is a middle road where both Democrats and Republicans meet and the boat is gonna take both to its destination of a world that is civic.