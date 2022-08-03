America’s China Challenge

Biden was hoping to extract various concessions from Xi on lowering tariffs, buying treasuries, condemning Russia, capping Russian oil, stimulating economy ... etc. Now those asks seem off the table. Remains to be seen whether those strategic misses will outweigh the optics of a short term political win from Pelosi's visit.



Also worrying that PLA has for the 1st time not only crossed the median line on the Taiwan Straits but effectively set up an (albeit incomplete) no-fly zone around Taiwan, notwithstanding the presence of Ronald Reagan nearby. It shows their confidence & resolve to go one step further next time to do a complete blockade. Going forward, will US military just "advise" against visiting Taiwan or will they bar any visit as they cannot guarantee safe passage in-or-out of Taiwan. Let's hope Pelosi won't be the last US politician (VP then President next?) to visit Taiwan.



Long game it is.