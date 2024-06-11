Can AI Foster a Global Consciousness?

Technological development has shaped religious belief for thousands of years. This suggests that powerful new technologies like artificial intelligence could help people incorporate a greater awareness of how to meet the collective needs of society into their traditional identities.
NEW YORK – Our ancestors long feared the world-ending wrath of angry gods. But it is only recently that we have developed the capacity to do ourselves in, whether from climate change, nuclear weapons, artificial intelligence, or synthetic biology. Although our ability to cause harm on a planetary scale has increased exponentially as a result of our technology, our means of responsibly managing these newfound powers have not. This must change if humanity is to survive and thrive.
