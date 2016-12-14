The Age of Hyper-Uncertainty

BERLIN – The year 2017 will mark the 40th anniversary of the publication of John Kenneth Galbraith’s The Age of Uncertainty. Forty years is a long time, but it is worth looking back and reminding ourselves of how much Galbraith and his readers had to be uncertain about.
In 1977, as Galbraith was writing, the world was still reeling from the effects of the first OPEC oil-price shock and wondering whether another one was in the pipeline (as it were). The United States was confronting slowing growth and accelerating inflation, or stagflation, a novel problem that raised questions about policymakers’ competence and the adequacy of their economic models. Meanwhile, efforts to rebuild the Bretton Woods international monetary system had collapsed, casting a shadow over prospects for international trade and global economic growth.
For all these reasons, the golden age of stability and predictability that was the third quarter of the twentieth century seemed to have abruptly drawn to a close, to be succeeded by a period of greatly heightened uncertainty.
That’s how things looked in 1977, anyway. Viewed from the perspective of 2017, however, the uncertainty of 1977 seems almost enviable. In 1977, there was no President Donald Trump. Jimmy Carter may not go down in history as one of the best US presidents, but he did not threaten actions that placed the entire global system at risk. He did not turn his back on America’s international commitments such as NATO and the World Trade Organization.
Nor did Carter go to war with the Federal Reserve or pack its board with sympathetic appointees willing to sacrifice sound money to his reelection prospects. On the contrary, he appointed Paul Volcker, a towering pillar of monetary stability, as chairman of the Board of Governors. And although Carter did not succeed in balancing the federal budget, he didn’t blow it up, either.
Whether Trump slaps a tariff on Chinese goods, repudiates the North American Free Trade Agreement, packs the Federal Reserve Board, or undermines fiscal sustainability remains to be seen. Conceivable outcomes range from mildly reassuring to utterly catastrophic. Who knows what will happen? By today’s standards, Carter was the embodiment of predictability.
In 1977, moreover, the prospects for European integration were rosy. Denmark, Ireland, and, most notably, the United Kingdom had recently joined a rapidly growing European Community. The EC was attracting members, not losing them. It was a club that countries sought to join precisely in order to achieve faster economic growth.
Moreover, to buttress its common market, the EC had just established a regional monetary system, the suggestively named “snake in the tunnel.” While this was far from a perfect monetary system, it had one very positive attribute: countries could leave in hard economic times, and rejoin if and when the outlook brightened.
In 2017, in contrast, negotiations over Brexit will continue to cast a dark cloud of uncertainty over the European Union. How those negotiations will proceed and how long they will take are anyone’s guess. Moreover, the main questions raised by Britain’s decision to leave – whether other countries will follow and, indeed, whether the EU itself has a future – remain far from resolved.
Meanwhile Europe’s monetary house remains half built. The eurozone is neither appealing enough to attract additional members nor flexible enough to grant troubled incumbents a temporary holiday, in the manner of the currency snake. The euro will likely survive the year, inertia being what it is. Beyond that, it is difficult to say.
In 1977, uncertainties emanating from emerging markets were not on commentators’ radar screens. Developing countries in Latin America and East Asia were growing, although they depended increasingly on a drip feed of foreign loans from money-center banks. China, still largely cut off from the world, did not figure in this discussion. And even if something went wrong in the Third World, developing countries were simply too small to drag down the global economy.
The situation today couldn’t be more different. What happens in China, Brazil, or Turkey doesn’t stay in China, Brazil, or Turkey. On the contrary, developments in these countries have first-order implications for the world economy, given how emerging markets have accounted for the majority of global growth in recent years. China has an unmanageable corporate-debt problem and a government whose commitment to restructuring the economy is uncertain. Turkey has a massive current-account deficit, an erratic president, and an unstable geopolitical neighborhood. And if political scandals were export goods, Brazil would have a clear comparative advantage.
Although The Age of Uncertainty was about much more than the year 1977, it captured the tenor of the times. But if Galbraith were writing the same book in 2017, he probably would call the 1970s The Age of Assurance.
Comment Commented Cary Fraser
The collapse of Bretton-Woods was an indicator that the post-1945 order required a fundamental reconsideration by the major stakeholders, including the United States as the cornerstone of that system. In 2017, the United States faces the reality that it s role in the international system has been diminished by poor domestic governance and the legacies of its military misadventures in the Middle East. The greatest uncertainty is whether the emerging Republican leadership has either the credibility or the competence to navigate a rapidly shifting international context in which American policies are increasingly open to question.. Read more
Comment Commented Frans Verhagen
When the SDR facility in the 1970s could not get enough traction as a building block for an effective international monetary system, the monetary situation in the early decade of the 21st century has even less efforts for such system after some four decades.
One way to transform the unjust, unsustainable and, therefore, unstable international monetary system is to start using it in dealing with this century’s biggest challenge, i.e. avoiding the looming climate catastrophe. This can be done after much thought and negotiation by adopting a monetary standard such as a specific tonnage of CO2e per person. The conceptual, institutional, ethical and strategic dimensions of such carbon-based international monetary system are presented in Verhagen 2012 "The Tierra Solution: Resolving the climate crisis through monetary transformation" and updated at www.timun.net. Climate specialist Bill McKibben wrote on May 17, 2011 the following about this proposed system: “The further into the global warming area we go, the more physics and politics narrows our possible paths of action. Here’s a very cogent and well-argued account of one of the remaining possibilities.”
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Uncertainty is the mismatch between your inability to control events and your desire to control them.
Hyper-uncertainty means either your inability to control events is breaking world records, either your desire has been over-viagra-powered.
If 1929 and 2008 crises both gifted us with one big lesson, is that all this shall pass too.
But if history is any guide, there is a 100% certainty that overtime, all fiat monetary systems collapse in full.
Bretton Woods did not collapse in the 1970's. When Nixon closed the gold window, it just detached the anchor (gold) from the paper currency. For the rest, Bretton Woods kept going. And there were no efforts whatsoever in rebuilding Bretton Woods.
By demonetizing gold in the 1970's, Nixon shouted loud and clear (and no one listened) that providing enough nominal currency to pay for big unfunded liabilities (wars, welfare state, etc...) was not possible under a gold standard system. A certainty that nobody looked at.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
In reference to John Kenneth Galbraith’s book - The Age of Uncertainty - which was published in 1977 Barry Eichengreen seeks to compare the world then and the "age of hyper uncertainty" we face today.
Galbraith was by far the most famous economic thinker of his day. Populist and media-friendly, he used television to explain and defend his liberal ideas. "Only the community," he once said, "reflects the wellbeing, maybe even the survival, of all people." Such thoughts ebb and flow in political theory and strike a chord in recent years with leaders like Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn.
The author says "The Age of Uncertainty was about much more than the year 1977," when Jimmy Carter took office, "it captured the tenor of the times." Looking back, the one-term president could still infuse more comfort than Trump would, despite high inflation and unemployment in the aftermath of the 1973 oil price shock and the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. He suggests, "if Galbraith were writing the same book in 2017, he probably would call the 1970s The Age of Assurance."
Carter may "not go down in history as one of the best US presidents" due to a series of indignities he suffered. But the once derided president had rehabilitated his reputation and secured the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 with his success in mediating in international conflicts. The author fears what Trump said during his campaign would put "the entire global system at risk," abandoning America's allies, unending its "international commitments such as NATO and the World Trade Organization," falling out with the Federal Reserve and starting a trade war with China and other trading partners etc.
Another indication for Eichengreen's "hyper uncertainty" is the EU. Unlike its forerunner in the 1970s, whose "prospects for European integration were rosy," attracting constantly new members, the EU today is grappling with its biggest change in its entire history - a pontential disintegration, following the Brexit and a possible electoral victory for anti-EU populist parties in France, Germany and the Netherlands. The Brexit negotiations woud "cast a dark cloud of uncertainty" over the bloc, which struggles with sluggish growth, and faces a security threat from Russia and an influx of refugees from the Middle East.
Another factor that didn't play a role in the 1970s is the interdependence and the internet connectivity. Their absence then made some global crises more manageable. Today what happens to emerging economies in Latin America and East Asia will "have first-order implications for the world economy," as they "have accounted for the majority of global growth in recent years."
Comment Commented Barry Rosenfeld
So? The current "world order" has created winners and losers. The winners are frightened that they will lose their privileged position, largely created by policy decisions made by the key economic powers. The losers hope for policy changes that will enable them to recover their positions. "Certainty' requires sufficient happiness with the current outcomes and policy sclerosis.
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. But why are markets celebrating the uncertainty? Tunnel vision? Collective amnesia? Or are they simply betting om a rerun of the Bush boom and Bernanke rescue following a crash? Policy-makers are more sensitive to the moral hazard inherent in a banking system ultimately underwritten by the USG's powers of seigniorage, but have done little to open channels for monetary support that bypass banks and asset markets. In 1977, we could rely on Paul Volcker's backbone, but now, with the scale of government debt and the level of asset prices, the FED really needs to open new channels through which to deliver liquidity to the economy, as it unwinds its position in bond markets. That is what generated all the talk about "helicopter money," but nothing more radical is needed than the capacity to lend directly to taxpayers through the IRS withholding system. That would give the FED a quasi-fiscal role, but so what? It is already playing a quasi-fiscal role in subsidizing asset prices (and property owners) through its bond purchases. Lending through IRS channels would just spread those subsidies more broadly while distorting the US economy far less.
Comment Commented Robert O'Regan
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
One can only hope flagellants run out of branches or energy soon
BTW I do love the implicit idea that the EU expanding is a definition of progress. At what point does Europe end and the rest of the world begin. Why would anybody want to turn down an application from the country that has the highest number of journalists imprisoned in the world for example
What happens in ..... doesnt stay in .... - indeed but there is no need to actively import it is there
Arh yes the snake, but it did have a bite did it not. In fact it should have been seen as a warning when it talked. History may not repeat but it sure do rhyme
The 70s, a golden age, who are you kidding. It is the thinking of the 70s that got us here. 1977 to 2017 is simply 4 decades of job stripping and wage decline in real terms. It is circa 1977 that inequality started to take off on its straight line graph
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
BREXIT PERHAPS THE ZERO THAT LEADS TO INFINITY
Threatened by Balkanization from Brussels, Britain gallantly chose Brexit.
In the absence of Transfer Union and the resultant Regional Inequities, Unlimited Migration was the only salvation.
The destination always unchanged - The Anglosphere; rather the One Island that enabled over 5 million to escape the Eurozone.
Unwillingness to change, Infallibility of Brussels was not very different from 1534 when the First Brexit happened.
The Fall of Constantinople followed and then The end of The Holy Roman Empire - the template for European Union.
In a replay of history, The Anglosphere remains the Greatest Guarantee of "The Age of Assurance".
The Biggest Bulwark against "The Age of Uncertainty 2017 / 1977 / 1914 / 1814 / et al " is not EU but The Anglosphere.
Brexit and Brexit plus plus is not an accident - Democracy may have provided The Certainty, that was threatened by Brussels.
The Infallibility of Brussels Bureaucracy - has been checkmated.
BREXIT PERHAPS THE ZERO - required once again.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
The hysteria about Trump is unbecoming. It looks like he will have the fiscal stimulus that Krugman has begged from the Citigroup administration, but did not get.
It looks like Trump may end 13 years of war that were much worse than Vietnam--which didn't matter except the current 65-year-old supporters of our senseless wars were being drafted and had to pretend that they cared about our killing of Third Worlders--several hundred thousand in Syria alone.
And what a reading of 1977!! Besides the revolution in Iran, it was the time when computerization was beginning the great attack on wages with the major outsourcing and with the immigration of the 1965 law reaching a critical mass.
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
If times are uncertain in important regards, that indicates need for theoretical explanations. There is value in the ability to predict.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Comment Commented William Wallace
Comment Commented M M
Comment Commented M M
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The notion that "change, any change requires real leadership" is nonsense on multiple grounds MM -- which I'm sure you can discover for yourself if you think about it for a minute.
Comment Commented M M
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Change of any significant sort in the U.S. requires action on the part of the _legislative_ branch of government MM -- something that a great many people (like you, perhaps) seem unable to grasp. The President is the executive charged with enforcing the nation's laws -- not making them. It might be helpful to review articles 1 and 2 of our constitution.
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
Comment Commented M M
